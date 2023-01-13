Neighbors react to search for Athena Brownfield

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for Athena Brownfield began Tuesday. Multiple law enforcement agencies, members of the Cyril community and volunteers from surrounding areas worked tirelessly around the clock looking for the missing four-year-old.

“As soon as we found out, we searched everything around our property,” said Cyril resident Tracey Roberts. “We walked a few miles, anything in our vicinity that we could get to by foot.”

Neighbors like Roberts who aided in the search, are understandably emotional as the young girl’s whereabouts remain unknown.

“All I kept telling my wife was what if it was one of our kids,” said Roberts. “I’d go to the ends of the earth to find any of our kids and I hope everybody else is doing the same for this little girl.”

The search for Athena has included several law enforcement agencies using helicopters, infrared cameras, searches on horseback and ATVs along with K-9 units. Volunteers helped complete a block-by-block grid search of Cyril before they were called off on Wednesday evening.

The OSBI says they are not asking for volunteers at this time. They will let the public know if that changes.

