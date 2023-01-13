Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

PSO to begin update of Elgin streetlights

The new technology will help to brighten roadways, street corners and public spaces, with 207 new LED streetlights.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is continuing to bring better and brighter lights to the streets of southwest Oklahoma.

The company is still working to finish new lights here in Lawton but is working to also bring the new technology to the City of Elgin.

READ | The City of Lawton gets upgrade on street lights

According to a press release from PSO, officials will soon begin converting Elgin streetlights to LED.

The new technology will help to brighten roadways, street corners and public spaces, with 207 new LED streetlights.

The new streetlights have higher efficiency and last for a much longer time than the high-intensity discharge lights they will replace, according to the press release.

Not only are the new lights more focused, meaning less light is wasted, but they also take less time to warm up, without the “eerie yellow glow,” according to the press release.

“LED lights produce a clearer light that will improve night visibility for everyone,” said PSO External Affairs Manager Tim Hushbeck. “I think our customers are going to be very happy with what they see.”

All installations will be paid for by PSO, to upkeep the lights, while cities will only pay a discounted rate for the energy they use.

Conversion is set to begin on January 23, weather permitting.

