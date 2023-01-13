RECAP: the search for Athena Brownfield

Expert Connections
The community has been swirling with worry for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing on Tuesday. 7News recapped search efforts over the last fe
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The community has been swirling with worry for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing on Tuesday. 7News recapped search efforts over the last few days.

OSBI officials say the investigation kicked off Tuesday, January 10 when a postal worker contacted Cyril police after locating Athena Brownfields 5-year-old sister around 2 pm.

“She’s currently in protective custody with the state but did not require any medical at that time,” said OSBI Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman.

With her safe, people turned to a more urgent question: where was Athena Brownfield?

“We got involved later that night and then of course, our law enforcement partners joined us and we’ve been looking for her non-stop since the original call came in to the police department,” said Arbeitman.

The combined efforts of law enforcement agencies like OSBI and OHP included helicopters, infared cameras, searches on horseback and ATV, K-9 units, and grid searches with an abundance of volunteers from the community.

“We are collecting items that could be relevant, I’m not going to call them evidence, but we are finding things around town that could be helpful in this case,” Arbeitman said.

The Family Life Church in Cyril acted as a base of operations for law enforcement and volunteers to regroup.

“We’ve had many individuals that have actually called in to work to come over so that way they can stay here to help man the volunteer center,” said volunteer Jamie Hood. “We’ve had people that have stayed up all night long searching, and then they went straight to work, and then they came right back here and they’re back out searching again.”

At around 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, the OHP Emergency Response Team stopped dispatching volunteer search parties, and said they were taking to other methods to locate Athena. Those efforts included pausing trash services in Cyril for the search on Thursday, as well as analyzing surveillance footage from neighbors.

7News reported Thursday a Caddo County woman had been arrested for child neglect. In a press conference held minutes later, OSBI confirmed Alysa Adams had been the primary caregiver for both Athena and her sister. Adams was charged with two counts of child neglect, one for each of the children.

But despite the arrest, the same question remains: where is Athena Brownfield?

Jamie Hood said, “I’ve talked to a lot of other moms and we just can’t sleep, knowing that she’s out there somewhere, and we need to do what we can to help.”

