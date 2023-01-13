Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rep. Dusty Johnson pushes bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ at the Supreme Court

Supreme Court
Supreme Court(Ashley Goodwin / U.S. Army National Guard)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the first Supreme Court was established back in 1789, there were six judges.

In 1869, they increased that number to 9 justices, where it’s been ever since.

South Dakota Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson is now introducing a “Keep the Nine” bill, which would solidify that number forever.

The idea is the make 9 the constitutional number, which would protect the size of the court from whichever party is in power.

“People understand that the size of the Supreme Court should not just ping pong up and down based on whatever the most recent election results were,” said Johnson.

The current Supreme Court regained this conservative majority with justices appointed under the trump administration -

Democrats have expressed concern that these Supreme Court appointments are life-time positions in which voters have no say.

This “Keep the Nine” bill currently has 97 co-sponsors, all of whom are Republicans.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona, and is being held on a fugitive from...
Second caregiver arrested as search for missing 4-year-old continues
Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported...
Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out
Alysa Adams was arrested on child neglect charges on January 12, 2023.
Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges
Officials have shut down Cache rd. near US-62, as multiple fire departments battle an outside...
UPDATE: Officials contain grassfire on US-62 and Deyo Mission Rd.
The community has been swirling with worry for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was reported...
RECAP: the search for Athena Brownfield

Latest News

South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sworn in for her first full term on January...
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem delivers her second inauguration address.
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on DeSantis
Republicans flex their new House majority as they appoint new chairs of committees
Republicans flex their new House majority with new committee chairs
Kiowa County residents interested in voting by absentee ballot in 2023 should take the time to...
Kiowa Co. Election Board reminds residents to request absentee ballots
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was officially inaugurated to her second term in office,...
Noem, other statewide officials sworn into office