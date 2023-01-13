Second caregiver arrested as search for missing 4-year-old continues

Expert Connections
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The second caregiver for Athena Brownfield has allegedly been arrested in Arizona.

Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona, and is being held on a fugitive from justice charge, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. He is reportedly awaiting his first court appearance.

According to online marriage records, Ivon is the husband of Alysia Adams, the woman arrested Thursday on child neglect charges. Alysia and Ivon were caretakers for both Athena and her sister, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

Searchers have been looking for Athena Brownfield of Cyril, Oklahoma since Tuesday, after her 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering outside of her caretaker’s home by a postal carrier around 2 p.m.

Though her sister is now in the custody of the Department of Human Services, Athena Brownfield remained missing as of Thursday evening.

The town of Cyril, located about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, has turned out en masse to search for the toddler. Teams on foot, horseback and ATV scoured the town before OSBI decided to call off volunteer searches Wednesday evening, citing the extensive grid searches. Helicopters and drones were dispatched, and trash service was paused Thursday as part of the investigation.

“We’ve had many individuals that have actually called in to work to come over so that way they can stay here to help man the volunteer center,” said volunteer Jamie Hood. “I’ve talked to a lot of other moms and we just can’t sleep, knowing that she’s out there somewhere, and we need to do what we can to help.”

