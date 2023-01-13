Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Travolta, Rita Wilson pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

People at the Graceland gates are in mourning as Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54. (CNN, POOL, @CILLA_PRESLEY, UNIVERSAL NEWSREEL, UNIVERSAL REPUBLIC RECORDS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Reactions to the death of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday at 54, poured in.

“Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again.” — John Travolta on Instagram.

“I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.” — Actor Leah Remini on Instagram.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.” — statement released by a family spokesman at Graceland.

“Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father.” — Rita Wilson, actor and wife of “Elvis” star Tom Hanks, on Instagram.

“There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count,” the Smashing Pumpkins member wrote. “Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is.” — Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan on Twitter.

“It’s hard to take when someone so young and full of life passes on. I feel so bad about Lisa Marie and I wish the best for her children and her family.” — Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, on Twitter.

“Dear God, #LisaMariePresley has died; I’m in shock. So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can’t actually comprehend it.” — Bette Midler, via Twitter.

“lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley” — singer LeAnn Rimes on Twitter

“So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans.” Octavia Spencer, via Twitter.

“This is such horrible news. The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s children right now. May it give you strength.” — songwriter Diane Warren on Twitter.

“Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie. A sweet and gentle soul.” - Actor Cary Elwes on Twitter.

“I had the chance to know Priscilla Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars and as a mother, I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie.” — actor Marlee Matlin on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported...
Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out
Alysa Adams was arrested on child neglect charges on January 12, 2023.
Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges
Officials have shut down Cache rd. near US-62, as multiple fire departments battle an outside...
UPDATE: Officials contain grassfire on US-62 and Deyo Mission Rd.
Limited information has been released from authorities at this time, but we can confirm that...
Cyril halts all trash pickup services until cleared by OSBI
Much of the viewing area will see wind gusts over 40mph this evening/overnight
A Cold Front Tonight Will Bring Gusts into the 40s | 1/11PM

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Russia says it has captured the eastern Ukraine town of Soledar
More than 30 tornadoes tore through several states.
Deadly tornado outbreak strikes South
Coetzee, who was white, was the first African boxer to win a world heavyweight title.
Gerrie Coetzee, former WBA heavyweight champ, dies at 67
Inside the National Archives: A look at the rules for preserving White House documents.
Biden’s Delaware home is now a player in document drama
Inside the National Archives: A look at the rules for preserving White House documents.
A look at the rules for preserving White House documents