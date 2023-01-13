Expert Connections
Warm weekend with rain chances next week

Warm weekend ahead followed by rain chances next week.
By Alex Searl and Lexie Walker
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Evening! Tonight we will see temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s with northern winds of 5 to 15 mph. Cloud coverage tonight should stay minimal which will result in mostly sunny skies during the day tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds at 5 to 15 mph will shift from north to south in the afternoon.

Saturday will start a warming trend over the weekend with highs in the low 60s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with south winds at 10 to 20 mph, and wind gust up to 30 mph. Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s. South winds at 15 to 25 mph with wind gust up to 30 mph.

Sunday night into Monday morning will have a 10 percent chance of rain. The biggest rain chance will be next week Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a 30 percent chance of rain. Rain accumulations for the next 7 days will range from be around a quarter to half an inch of rain for most inside the viewing area. As we move closer to next week, we will get a better picture of how much rain we will get.

Have a great night!

Warm weekend ahead followed by rain chances next week.
