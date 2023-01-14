Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious.

“First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid got out of the house playing in the street playing in the yard and parents didn’t realize that and the kid got outside typically that is the case whenever somebody sees a child outside and shortly after I realized we had a more serious situation,” Chief Raney said.

Chief Raney said he spoke with Athena’s 5-year-old sister and with the information he learned he knew he would have to call in more help.

“Nobody was around no parents, no other kids. Then I realized we had a more serious situation. And once I realized the seriousness of it was out of our hands as far as resources go, that’s when I asked OSBI to come down and assist us with it,” Chief Raney said.

Raney said he’s only been Chief for 4 weeks now and with Cyril Police Department only having two employees this has been hectic for him.

“It’s taken a huge toll on me, not only me but my family. Because I was out here for 40-something hours straight. So it’s been crazy. Again not only the community they’ve been holding me up they’ve been keeping me, pushing me as well as my family. It hits really close to home, and I wasn’t going to rest until I could figure something out,” Chief Raney said.

Chief Raney said the Cyril Community has really come together to help.

He said even though OSBI has asked people to stop searching, people are calling to see how they can help.

“Even today I am still currently still getting phone calls from people that still want to come out and continue to look, even though all the official searches have been held off right now,” Chief Raney said.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.