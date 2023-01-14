Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Gusty Winds This Weekend with a Slight Chance of Rain in the Forecast | 1/14 AM

Cloud coverage throughout the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s
By Alex Searl
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy weekend! High temperatures for today will be in the mid to upper 60s. We will have a mostly cloudy day with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are expected. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gust up to 35 mph are expected. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There is also a 10 percent chance of isolated showers all throughout the day.

Monday will be the warmest day in the next week with high temperatures in the 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with west winds at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday will have mostly cloudy skies with east winds of 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures of mid to upper 60s. There is a 10 percent chance of rain during the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is the best chance of rain. We’re looking at a 50 percent chance overnight but that will fall into a 30 percent chance throughout the day Wednesday. After the rain passes through, clouds will gradually move out of Texoma as a cold front pushes through late Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Friday will be mostly sunny skies with high temperatures of upper 50s to low 60s. Winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Have a great weekend!

