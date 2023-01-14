Expert Connections
Hands-on learning at Lawton Virtual Academy

Students build shelters, fly drones in day of learning
By Justin Stevens
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students attending Lawton Virtual Academy were able to meet in-person, and get some hands-on experience on Friday. Kids in kindergarten through second grade have been learning about building engineering.

Students were tasked to turn PVC pipe and a sheet into a shelter. Next, they dropped objects on their shelters, to test the strength.

Also, kids in 3rd and 5th grader tested their knowledge of flight by maneuvering drones.

”It just gives them an outlet, instead of looking at a screen or a piece of paper,” said teacher Tiffany Oberle. “They get a chance to say, ‘you know this is real life, this is how the concepts of thing we’ve talked about come into play when I’m actually building’. I think bigger yet we are working on a lot of social pieces, sharing ideas, sharing materials, and working together. I think those skills are just as important as the others.”

While the school is virtual, the students meet in-person once a month to host these types of events.

