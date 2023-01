LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting close to 500 customers are without power in Lawton.

According to the company’s outage map, the area North of Meadow Brook Drive between 38th street and 53rd street is being affected.

PSO says the outage began at 6:30 a.m., power is expected to be restored around 11 a.m.

