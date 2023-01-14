Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

GRAPHIC WARNING: Russian President Vladimir Putin is making changes. (Source: CNN/Belarusian Defense Ministry/VGTRK/Ria Novosti/Telegram)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of explosions was heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning before the air raid sirens were turned on.

Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway.

Kyiv’s city military administration said a telegram post that an unidentified object of infrastructure was hit in the city and emergency services were operating at the site of the strike.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district, left bank of Kyiv.”

In a separate Telegram post, Klitschko said fragments of a missile fell on a non-residential area in Holosiivskyi district, on the right bank, and added that no casualties were reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether several facilities in Kyiv were targeted or just the one that was reported hit. The Ukrainian capital hasn’t been attacked with missiles since New Year’s night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivon Adams in Arizona courtroom
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker
Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported...
Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out
Alysa Adams was arrested on child neglect charges on January 12, 2023.
Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges
Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney has only been on the job for 4 weeks and is already dealing...
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
The community has been swirling with worry for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was reported...
RECAP: the search for Athena Brownfield

Latest News

A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
A Washington, D.C. teacher died after a Taser was used by Los Angeles police officers.
DC teacher dies after Los Angeles police use Taser
Calhoun was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the sheriff said. He died after being...
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded
Dallas Zoo officials said Friday that a missing clouded leopard was found after a daylong search.
Police: Leopard's fence intentionally cut