Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Update: The Public Information Officer for OSBI has confirmed that they are searching for Athena at the reservoir.

Authorities have been out at the creek for several hours searching on a boat.

7News is on the scene where multiple people driving by have said they know Ivon Adams has ties to the area.

Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co.

We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet.

This is a developing story, you can count on us to bring you more details as they become available.

