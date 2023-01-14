Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Update: The Public Information Officer for OSBI has confirmed that they are searching for Athena at the reservoir.

Authorities have been out at the creek for several hours searching on a boat.

7News is on the scene where multiple people driving by have said they know Ivon Adams has ties to the area.

Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co.

We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet.

This is a developing story, you can count on us to bring you more details as they become available.

