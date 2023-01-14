Warm weekend temperatures ahead followed by rain chances next week | 1/13 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening everyone! Friday has been a beautiful day filled with lots of sunshine. This will start to change on Saturday morning when cloud coverage starts to fill in the area. Temperatures out the door will be in the low to mid 30s with light south winds at 5 to 10 mph. Winds will increase throughout the day out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will have mostly cloudy skies and winds at 15 to 25 mph out of the south. Anticipated wind gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Right now we have a 10 percent chance of rain. Most models are not showing any rain, but there is one model suggesting isolated showers throughout our viewing area. We will keep a close eye on this and keep you updated as we get closer to Sunday.

Monday will see high temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. West winds at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday we will see temperatures in the 60s with east winds at 5 to 15mph. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning will be the best chance of rain. We’re looking at a 50 percent chance overnight but that will fall into a 30 percent chance throughout the day Wednesday. While temperatures in our viewing area will remain above freezing, some models are suggesting a wintery mix for counties north of I-40.

Clouds will gradually clear throughout the day. Into the afternoon highs will rise into the low to mid 60s. A cold front will move in Wednesday into Thursday clearing out any left over clouds. Both Thursday and Fridays highs will be in the mid to upper 50s!

Have a great weekend!

