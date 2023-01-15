Fundraiser for premature twins born at 23 weeks brings community together in support of family

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton community has come together in support of premature twins who were born at just 23 weeks old.

Steely and Sage Vaughn were expected on March 9, but both girls were delivered early on November 12 weighing only one pound and two ounces.

The twins have since received treatment at the children’s hospital in Oklahoma City, now they are three weeks old.

Volunteer firefighter, Joshua Sullivan is close friends with the Vaughn family and said he realized his friends were in need of help.

“In support and rallying together showing our support for not only to the family but to the dad, and together we’re stronger than being apart,” Sullivan said.

A fundraiser will take place on Sunday, January 15, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Flower Mound School in the cafeteria. Attendees will be able to donate to the family while enjoying food and fellowship.

