Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: Thieves steal Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s $100K truck

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a truck belonging to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was stolen from an area dealership.

WOIO reports that Watson’s truck, a Dodge Ram TRX, was one of five cars stolen from a Mercedes-Benz dealership in North Olmsted on Saturday.

According to North Olmsted Police Department Sgt. Matt Beck, thieves broke into the dealership and took keys to the vehicles before driving off.

Police said that Watson’s truck is valued at more than $100,000. It was at the dealership for maintenance.

Authorities said the truck was located later in the day abandoned in a ditch near Interstate 480.

According to Sgt. Beck, officers were able to also locate two of the other stolen vehicles.

Police said no immediate arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivon Adams in Arizona courtroom
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker
Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co.
Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney has only been on the job for 4 weeks and is already dealing...
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
The community has been swirling with worry for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was reported...
RECAP: the search for Athena Brownfield
Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported...
Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out

Latest News

Above average temperatures with gusty winds in the forecast
Warm January Temperatures Early in the week with Cold Front Expected Wednesday Night | 1/14 PM
Steely and Sage Vaughn were expected on March 9th but both girls were delivered early on...
Fundraiser for premature twins born at 23 weeks brings community together in support of family
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
Calhoun was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the sheriff said.
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified