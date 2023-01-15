Warm January Temperatures Early in the week with Cold Front Expected Wednesday Night | 1/14 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Evening! Today was filled with more sunshine than expected with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. Cloud coverage is expected to build through the night leading to a mostly cloudy skies tomorrow. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. There is a 20 percent chance of isolated showers, but wind is the biggest concern in tomorrow’s forecast. South winds at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts will reach up to 30 mph. With gusty winds and temperatures warmer than average, there is elevated fire risk in far west Oklahoma and western Texas counties in our viewing area.

Going into Monday winds will shift to coming out of the west at 10 to 20 mph. Skies are expected to clear leading to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach a high in the 70s for most in Texoma. Tuesday will return cloud coverage with southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will reach a high in the mid 60s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning shows a 30 percent chance of isolated showers in Texoma. Accumulations will be minimal, but expect to wake up to wet surfaces on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will then climb to the low 60s, with clearing skies throughout the day. Wednesday into Thursday a cold front will push through the region bring temperatures back to more seasonable. Highs will be in the mid 50s with lots of sunshine.

Friday will be partly cloudy with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. A second cold front is expected to bring cold temperatures for next Saturday. There is a chance it brings precipitation as well, but models are not as certain on this. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Cloudy skies with north winds at 15 to 25 mph. We will keep a close eye on this cold front for next weekend to see if it has the potential to bring precipitation to Texoma.

Have a great Sunday!

