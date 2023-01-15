Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Warm January Temperatures Early in the week with Cold Front Expected Wednesday Night | 1/14 PM

Above average temperatures with gusty winds in the forecast
By Alex Searl
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Evening! Today was filled with more sunshine than expected with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. Cloud coverage is expected to build through the night leading to a mostly cloudy skies tomorrow. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. There is a 20 percent chance of isolated showers, but wind is the biggest concern in tomorrow’s forecast. South winds at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts will reach up to 30 mph. With gusty winds and temperatures warmer than average, there is elevated fire risk in far west Oklahoma and western Texas counties in our viewing area.

Going into Monday winds will shift to coming out of the west at 10 to 20 mph. Skies are expected to clear leading to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach a high in the 70s for most in Texoma. Tuesday will return cloud coverage with southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will reach a high in the mid 60s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning shows a 30 percent chance of isolated showers in Texoma. Accumulations will be minimal, but expect to wake up to wet surfaces on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will then climb to the low 60s, with clearing skies throughout the day. Wednesday into Thursday a cold front will push through the region bring temperatures back to more seasonable. Highs will be in the mid 50s with lots of sunshine.

Friday will be partly cloudy with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. A second cold front is expected to bring cold temperatures for next Saturday. There is a chance it brings precipitation as well, but models are not as certain on this. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Cloudy skies with north winds at 15 to 25 mph. We will keep a close eye on this cold front for next weekend to see if it has the potential to bring precipitation to Texoma.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivon Adams in Arizona courtroom
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker
Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co.
Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney has only been on the job for 4 weeks and is already dealing...
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
The community has been swirling with worry for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was reported...
RECAP: the search for Athena Brownfield
Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported...
Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out

Latest News

Cloud coverage throughout the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s
Gusty Winds This Weekend with a Slight Chance of Rain in the Forecast | 1/14 AM
Cloud coverage throughout the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s
first alert forecast
Warm weekend temperatures with gusty winds over the weekend
Warm weekend temperatures ahead followed by rain chances next week | 1/13 PM
Warm weekend temperatures with gusty winds over the weekend
first alert forecast