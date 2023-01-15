Warm Start to the Week with Two Cold Fronts Later in the Week | 1/15 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today should be a fairly nice day with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with winds at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. There is a small chance of rain throughout the day, but most should stay dry. The western most counties of Childress and Cottle have some drier air present, therefore they will have a red flag warning issued all day.

Monday skies will clear to be mostly sunny with west winds at 10 to 20 mph. This will be out warmest day in the forecast with highs reaching the low 70s. Tuesday will return cloud coverage with southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will reach a high in the mid 60s.

Rain is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but accumulation will be minimal. West winds at 15 to 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. A cold front will push through Texoma late Wednesday night and bring temperatures into the mid 50s on Thursday. Skies will be clear behind the cold front leading to lots of sunshine.

Friday will be partly cloudy with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will reach the low 60s. Early Saturday morning cold front number two will come through Texoma bringing the return of below average temperatures. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy conditions with north winds at 10 to 20 mph. A 20 percent chance of rain is currently in the forecast as some models do show precipitation chances. We will keep you up to date if these precipitation chances increase.

Have a great Sunday!

