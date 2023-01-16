Auditions happening this week for LCT’s ‘Pinkalicious’
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre is preparing to present “Pinkalicious: The Musical,” in March at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
Auditions for the show this week are being held for those interested in being a part of the production.
They will start at the auditorium on Tuesday, January 17 at 5:30 p.m.
LCT is looking for participants between the ages of 10 and 18.
They’re also asking those who feel comfortable singing to prepare a 30-second song as well as to bring a karaoke track.
But be prepared, you will be expected to cold-read the script and possibly do some light dancing.
