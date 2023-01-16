Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Co-chair of 4th annual Duncan Area Art Hall of fame talks event details

Cindy Parks came in studio to give details about the event.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 4th annual Duncan Area Arts Hall of Fame is Saturday, January 28.

7News spoke with Cindy Parks, the event’s co-chair, about what participants can expect if they attend.

The 4th annual Duncan Area Arts Hall of Fame will happen at Simmons Center Theatre. It starts at 5:30 p.m. and will run until 8:30. Several events will take place throughout the night, including a VIP reception, performances, award presentations and inductions.

Parks said the event is a way for the Duncan community to support artists.

“We love to celebrate artists and think it’s very important,” Parks said. “We have a huge artistic community in Duncan and it’s amazing how many famous artists are from the area.”

Parks said the event is a huge success, she hopes it will continue to be successful. There are 7 inductees this year, each will be recognized for their different creative talents.

Those interested in buying tickets can either call or stop by the Simmons center. Tickets went on sale December 1, they will continue being sold up until the event.

