Cyril community gathers at candlelight vigil for Athena Brownfield

Members of the community met in front of city hall tonight in solidarity for the still-missing four-year-old.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A candle-light vigil was held for the still-missing child Athena Brownfield on Saturday night.

Members of the community met in front of City Hall in solidarity for the four-year-old. They stood together, holding candles while listening to the voices of their community.

One pastor spoke to the crowd and offered validation for their in a hard time.

”I want you to know that the emotions that you’ve felt this week and that you’re feeling tonight, they’re real,” he said.

Authorities are still searching for Brownfield, there are no current updates on their investigation. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

