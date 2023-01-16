Expert Connections
Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan.

According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40, was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram when he left the road for an unknown reason, hitting a ditch and two trees before coming to rest.

The report says Hesbrook was taken to the hospital with leg, trunk, internal and head injuries but was admitted in fair condition.

His passenger was not injured in the wreck according to the crash report.

