Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction

Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.(Sothebys)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant is expected to fetch up to $7 million at auction.

The L.A. Lakers star wore the jersey more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season.

It was also captured in an iconic photo which shows Bryant screaming in excitement during Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

The auction house Sotheby’s is putting the jersey under the hammer. It said Bryant scored more than 600 points wearing it, during the only MVP Season in his career.

If any bidder pays the predicted amount, it would be the second-highest price ever paid for a basketball jersey.

The only one that fetched more money is the jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co.
Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Authorities executed a warrant to search the home where she lives.
OSBI executes search warrant in Athena Brownfield investigation
There is a reward for information on Athena Brownfield.
Search for Athena Brownfield becomes recovery operation
Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney has only been on the job for 4 weeks and is already dealing...
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
Ivon Adams in Arizona courtroom
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker

Latest News

Anyone with any information on where Roxy may be should contact Harntey.
Lawton family searching for missing emotional support dog
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
The death toll has reached at least 40 in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in...
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war