Isolated Chances for Rain Return to Texoma This Week | 1/16 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We start out today with winds already breezing out of the west at 10-15 mph, and are expected to pick upwards of 20 mph later this morning. Wind gusts this afternoon will be out of the west at 25-30 mph, with stronger gusts for western and southern counties. This will lead to elevated fire weather conditions across much of Texoma. Temperatures are already starting out pretty warm this morning, and even with sky coverage today featuring a mix of sun and clouds, we are expected to be well-above average. Highs will warm up into the low/mid 70s, though depending on how much sunshine we see and how breezy the westerly winds get, we could be a few degrees higher and even approach record high numbers. The record high temperature for this day is 78° for Lawton and 79° for Wichita Falls.

Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, keeping temperatures from falling off too much as tomorrow morning’s lows will be in the low 40s.

Our next upper-level system will approach from the west throughout the day tomorrow, increasing cloud coverage throughout the morning and afternoon. This will limit high temperatures for Tuesday as we look to be slightly cooler than today in the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. As we enter the late afternoon and early evening hours, we will see the development for some isolated light showers ahead of a westward-moving cold front. The timing for our best shot at rain will be during the overnight & early morning hours on Wednesday. Accumulations unfortunately will be low, as less than a quarter of an inch is expected for most locations.

The cold front will have swept fully through Texoma by the mid-morning hours on Wednesday, clearing out rain chances along with it. Very dry air will quickly funnel in behind it across, along with breezy winds out of the west at 15-25 mph and wind gusts as high as 30-35 mph. Elevated and near-critical fire weather conditions will develop Wednesday afternoon for Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas.

We will eventually cool back down to near-average temperatures on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. Our next big atmospheric system will arrive this weekend, though there is some of discrepancy among models, causing forecast uncertainties. The main factors we have to look at with this system are:

Where (north or south of Texoma) and when (timing) will the low-pressure trough track? How much moisture will be available at the surface and upper levels? How cold will the different layers of the atmosphere be when the system propagates through?

As of this moment, we look to have precipitation develop in the form of on/off isolated-to-scattered showers starting Saturday morning and lasting until early Sunday morning. During the overnight hours, temperatures could get cold enough to allow for some light wintry precipitation in the form of a rain/snow mix, though accumulations amounts and coverage aren’t very impressive. This is all according to models that have the low-pressure system track to our south, as models that keep the system towards our north have lesser chances for rain for Texoma and little-to-no likelihood for winter weather. As guidance models continue to calculate and evolve over the coming days, we will get a better picture of what to expect for this weekend. High temperatures are forecasted to stay in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the low/mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.