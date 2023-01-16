Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Lawton family searching for missing emotional support dog

Anyone with any information on where Roxy may be should contact Harntey.
Anyone with any information on where Roxy may be should contact Harntey.(KSWO)
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family is asking for help locating their child’s emotional support dog.

Roxy belongs to Jeremy Hartney’s son who’s autistic. She went missing after a group of dogs wandered into his backyard.

Hartney was out of town at the time and said he received a frantic call that the dogs started to fight with his 4 dogs. They then left out of an open gate, and three of his dogs, including Roxy followed.

Hartney said when his friend went outside to grab the dogs, she was gone almost immediately. He said owning Roxy gives a sense of responsibility to his son and that they’ve looked everywhere for her.

“It gives them some sort of a purpose I feel like in some sort of responsibility they can do and it’s something.. well at least for my son,” Hartney said. “It drives him to wake up every day and to get ready to go to school. We pretty much plastered every house in this neighborhood, I put her up on every pole.. we’re going to every vet today.”

Anyone with any information on where Roxy may be, should contact Harntey at 832-244-4121. The family is offering a reward for her safe return.

