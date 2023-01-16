Lawton Fire Department responds to large structure fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on 17th street and Gore on Sunday. The Lawton Fire Department was dispatched just before noon.

Officials told our 7News team the building was being used for storage. Public Service Company of Oklahoma was also called out to cut powerlines.

Crews were able to put a stop to the fire, however the damage was deemed a total loss.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

