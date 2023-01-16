Leslie Powell Gallery debuts new exhibition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Leslie Powell Gallery debuted a new exhibition Saturday. A reception kicked off the new body of work.

The exhibition is called Moving Pathways, it featured the artwork of a native Lawton with a fascination for travel routes.

Kory Twaddle’s work is surrounded by the world of maps, she portrays it by using methods of “traditional media” like as watercolor and acrylic.

Twaddle said maps are her own way of making sense of the world.

”I’ve always been interested in maps and just learning about new places,” Twaddle said. “But then when I started driving to OU, actually one of my first maps was a map for my mom from Lawton to Norman. So it kind of grew from there and as a way to sort of make sense of the world around me, and where I was going.”

Moving pathways will be on display until Friday, February 24.

