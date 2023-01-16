Expert Connections
Local church hosts annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program

The program has run annually for over 60 years as a way to honor the late Black History icon.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Union Baptist Church put on a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program Sunday evening.

Bishop John Dunaway said his church’s hope for the program is to not only inspire people for the week, but for a lifetime. Dunaway also said the program is an important reminder of the past, as well as a way to strategize for the future.

”Well it is very important that we first of all remember our past,” Dunaway said. “We have knowledge of our past so we will not repeat the past, but also so we move forward in our future in a much better way. So it is important that we take time to remember as well as strategize for the future.”

The celebration doesn’t end today though. Organizers say there will be a follow-up question and answer session at Cameron University on Monday, followed by a banquet.

They also said various events will be held throughout the week.

