MacArthur High School key club hosts annual relay for life event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School’s Key Club kicked off its annual Relay for Life event Saturday evening.

The 12-hour event started at 6 p.m. and will run until 6 a.m. Sunday. Multiple mini-events will happen throughout the night to keep participants awake, engaged and excited to raise money for cancer research.

Gracie Cunningham had a hand in organizing the event as the Key Club’s president. She said, with the event, she hopes to show support to the community of people who have been impacted by cancer in some way.

“My goal of this event is to show everyone who has cancer, or has had cancer or that has family members or friends that have battled cancer, that we wanna show our support and we wanna be there for them.” Cunningham said.

The organization’s vice-president Maddy Hunt is a senior who has beat cancer twice. She encouraged others to show their support for those who have the illness, and says it’s good to show awareness.

“If you know have someone out there fighting cancer, let em’ know you love them and that you’re there for them,” Hunt said. “You know cancer affects everyone some way, some how, and it’s always good to show awareness.”

The event is open to the public until midnight, for those still interested in participating. Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

