Pet of The Week

Multiple Cold Fronts in the Week Ahead | 1/15 PM

Nice temperatures tomorrow, but multiple cold fronts later this week.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Evening Texoma! Today has been a very nice day with temperatures reaching into the mid 60s. Tonight cloud coverage will slowly dissipate which will lead to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the low 70s with west winds at 10 to 20 mph. This looks to be the warmest day we will have for at least the next week. With the warm temperatures and gusty winds, there will be an elevated fire risk for most of Texoma.

Tuesday will have highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Mostly cloudy skies with southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning has a 20 percent chance of rain, but accumulations will stay minimal. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s with gusty west winds at 15 to 25 mph. Late Wednesday night a cold front will start to push through Texoma bringing temperature into the mid 50s for Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny with northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday will warm up to the upper 50s to lower 60. Skies will be mostly cloudy with southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. Early Saturday morning cold front number two will push through Texoma, bringing high temperatures into the upper 40s. There is a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday, with a possible wintry mix near I-40. Models are all pointing to the cold front happening, but they are less certain on the precipitation chances. This will be something to keep a close eye on as we progress through the week.

Have a great week!

