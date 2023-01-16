New law in effect allowing military spouses to transfer most professional licenses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As of Thursday, military spouses will be able to get some relief when looking for employment after moving.

President Joe Biden signed a provision into law earlier this month which will give spouses an easier time transferring professional licenses when making a move for the military, the law also applies to service members.

According to defense officials, over 132,000 spouses of active duty service members have jobs which require licensing, these professions include teachers, nurses, realtors and many others.

The law only specifically excludes law practice.

