ODOC searching for walkaway from OKC center

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says they are searching for an inmate who walked away from an Oklahoma City center.

Jesse Tointigh reportedly walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Local police and hospitals were notified and began search efforts once his absence was confirmed.

The 22-year-old is serving multiple concurrent 5-year sentences for a variety of charges.

Law enforcement officials urge anyone with any information of his whereabouts to call 911.

