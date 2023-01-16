Expert Connections
OSBI executes search warrant in Athena Brownfield investigation

Authorities executed a warrant to search the home where the four-year-old lives.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield is ongoing. Authorities executed a warrant to search the home where she lived Sunday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conducted the search of the home, though it is unclear exactly what they were hoping to find. No further updates have been given on the investigation.

Our team will continue to give you the latest information as it becomes available.

