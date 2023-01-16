OSBI executes search warrant in Athena Brownfield investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield is ongoing. Authorities executed a warrant to search the home where she lived Sunday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conducted the search of the home, though it is unclear exactly what they were hoping to find. No further updates have been given on the investigation.

Our team will continue to give you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.