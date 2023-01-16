Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast part of the city.

According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the city’s northeast side around 5:12 a.m. for the disturbance.

When they arrived, officials say they found a person with injuries “associated with a motor vehicle collision.”

At the same time, the Lawton Fire Department and an ambulance were dispatched to Golden Rule Estates on NE 25th on a vehicle vs pedestrian crash where the male victim was reportedly pinned under the vehicle.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment and a “person of interest” has been detained.

The Traffic Division and Criminal Investigation Division are jointly investigating the incident.

