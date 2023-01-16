Scattered Showers Move in Tomorrow Night | 1/16PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today consisted of more sunshine north and more clouds south. That didn’t stop highs from rising into the low to mid 70s for most locations (the only exception really being I-40 counties). Clouds will increase gradually throughout the night. Winds will remain light out of the southwest at 5 to 10mph. Temperatures tomorrow morning will fall into the upper 30s north to upper 40s south.

The stretch of above average temperatures continues into tomorrow. High temperatures will once again be in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Light southwest winds all day long around 5 to 15mph. As warm air stays around, moisture in the upper levels increase and a disturbance passes by there is a good chance of seeing scattered to numerous showers. Unfortunately not everyone will see rainfall from this system. Rain is looking to start after 6PM Tuesday and will wrap up pushing east by 9AM Wednesday. While I don’t expect much organized severe weather (large hail/damaging winds), instability will be elevated which could result in isolated thunderstorms.

Skies will become mostly sunny during the day Wednesday. The sunshine, highs in the mid 60s and wind gusts in the low 30s will result in elevated to near critical fire danger concerns.

A cold front will advance across the viewing area late Wednesday expecting to be across all locations by 1AM Thursday. Cooler (more seasonable) temperatures will follow this front. Highs will rise into the mid 50s during the afternoon. We’ll start off the Thursday with mostly sunny skies but cloud cover will build as the day goes on. These clouds will taper off overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will fall into the upper 20s to low 60s with clear skies. Highs will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

This weekends remains fuzzy and model data is night and day with the differences. One is showing warmer temps/ dry weather. Another model is showing colder temps and a rain/snow mix. For now, confidence is fairly high that temperatures on Saturday will be colder (highs in the upper 40s to low 50s). I’ve decided to go with a blend of things adding a 20 percent of precipitation for Saturday through Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

