Students participated in annual Teamwork Makes The Dream Work event

The theme was STEM and sports, Kids who attended had the chance to learn different math and science terminology that correlated with different sports.
By Amaya Ward
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students of all ages attended the eighth annual teamwork makes the dreamwork event on Sunday, Jan. 14th.

The theme was STEM and sports, children who attended had the opportunity to learn different math and science terminology that correlated with sports like Basketball and Golf.

With help from Cameron University coaches and students, the children were able to see how math trajectory, Newtons law of motion and gravity all paired with different sports.

The event coordinator, Kimberly Jones wants to make sure that kids understand the importance of stem education.

“I think stem and sports is a winning combination for our students because since they’re already doing it, it’s an everyday thing they are doing anyways, so it’s very good that they understand the concepts that belong with it so,” Jones said

Students were encouraged to enroll into classes that can help them get more engaged in STEM. Events like stem and sports are held to give kids helpful information inside and out of the classrooms.

