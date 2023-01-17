Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.(Source: Jeremy Renner/Instagram/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Jeremy Renner said on social media he’s back home from the hospital, as he continues to recover from his snowplow accident.

The 51-year-old Marvel star was injured on New Year’s Day while clearing snow from the driveway at his Nevada home.

Renner’s upper torso was “crushed” by a snowcat vehicle, according to the 911 call log. He underwent two surgeries and is continuing to recover.

Renner, who also stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” replied to a Twitter post from the show late Monday night.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he wrote.

Season two of the show premiered Sunday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a reward for information on Athena Brownfield.
Search for Athena Brownfield becomes recovery operation
Authorities executed a warrant to search the home where she lives.
OSBI executes search warrant in Athena Brownfield investigation
The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc...
Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital
Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co.
Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Latest News

FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden to host Netherlands PM for talks on tech, Ukraine
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Child’s body found in Dnipro building, strike deaths hit 41
If Russia’s troops take control of Soledar, it would allow them to inch closer to the bigger...
Fighting intensifies in Ukraine city of Bakhmut as Russians near
LPD investigating early morning shooting
LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Road