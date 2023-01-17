LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Road

Expert Connections
By Kyle Weatherly
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 A.M.

According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces and Eights Bar with a single gunshot wound. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Department were contacted to investigate the incident. No word on the condition of the victim at this time.

