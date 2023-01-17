Monday with the Mayor: Altus Edition

Expert Connections
By Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Our Monday with the Mayor segment is expanding as we will be interviewing mayors from across Southwest Oklahoma to learn what’s happening in their cities.

In our first Monday with the Mayor segment straying from Lawton, 7News spoke with Robert Garrison, the mayor of Altus, about their recent beautification efforts, the Altus Air Force Base being a finalist for the Commander in Chiefs Installation Excellence Award, and much more.

Altus recently upgraded its sign at the town’s east entrance and plans to do the same for its north entrance in the coming months.

Altus Air Force Base is one of two finalists for the Commander in Chiefs Installation Excellence Award, which recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations. The first-place winner will receive $1.2M, and the second-place winner will receive $750k to use at their installation. According to Garrison, the winner of that award won’t be determined for a few weeks.

For military spouses, the city of Altus has recently implemented a spouse workspace, allowing spouses of military members to continue working rather than giving up their jobs.

Also in the works are walking paths throughout the city of Altus! Garrison says a sidewalk project will connect the Altus Air Force Base to anywhere within the city.

The head of the Altus chamber of commerce informed Garrison that there are two national chains currently in the works to open in Altus but refrained from providing names until everything is secure.

For more information about the city of Altus and the plans they have in store, you can visit their website here.

