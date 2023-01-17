Precipitation Returns to Texoma This Evening & Overnight | 1/17 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! To start off this morning we will be seeing a good amount of sunshine with the rising sun, but the sun’s presence in the sky will be quickly covered by clouds as near-overcast skies are expected across Texoma by midday. Winds will be lighter today out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Despite the cloud coverage, we will still warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon, getting within 5 degrees of record-high temperatures later today. A few light sprinkles and a hit/miss shower or two will pop-up across western and northern counties before sunset.

Rain chances will increase overnight, becoming scattered and possibly even numerous in coverage. The majority of the rain we will see will stay north of the Red River, with the best timing being between midnight and sunrise tomorrow morning. Showers are going to be the main form of precipitation, but I won’t rule out the possibility of some rumbles of thunder. Rainfall accumulations unfortunately won’t be much and not everyone will see rain, as most that do will only see anywhere between 0.25″-0.50″.

A cold front will sweep through around sunrise on Wednesday, clearing rain and cloud coverage to the east and out of Texoma entirely by the late-morning hours. Tons of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will pick up behind the cold front, and by the afternoon will be breezing out of the southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts between 30-35 mph. As result, elevated and near-critical fire weather conditions will develop across Texoma with Fire Weather Watches already expected to go into effect for western North Texas.

The passage of another weak cold front on Thursday morning will send Thursday’s high temperatures back down the near-average in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. On Friday we will see another day featuring tons of sunshine as temperatures rise back into the low 60s.

This weekend will see the arrival of our next weather system, but model solutions are wildly different in terms of what we can expect Saturday - Monday. One model has us seeing rain showers and a rain/snow mix on Saturday, while another has us staying dry with the limited chance for a couple light showers for eastern counties. Models are consistent that we will see dry conditions on Sunday, while we see yet again more discrepancy on Monday with dry weather vs. rain showers vs. wintry weather in the form of snow & rain/snow mix. Until there is more agreement among models, I’m going with a forecast that straddles the median of the long-range solutions. Highs for Saturday - Monday will be in the lows 50s with morning lows around the freezing mark.

