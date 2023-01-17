Showers Tonight, Sunshine Tomorrow | 1/17PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Scattered to numerous showers will move across the viewing area tonight. Instability is elevated so don’t be surprised if you see a rumble of thunder or two. Rainfall will be moderate to heavy at times but I’m not expecting any severe weather. Rain will move in this evening but after sunrise tomorrow decrease from west to east.

Cloud coverage will also clear out resulting in mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. It’ll be a windy Wednesday as gusts will be in the low to mid 30s. Sustained winds out of the south to west at 15 to 25mph. Highs will reach the mid 60s. With above average temperatures, strong south winds combined with dry/dormant vegetation will create elevated to near- critical fire conditions. A Fire Weather Watch is in place for all north Texas counties. Outside burning is not recommended at this time. If you see flames/smoke, report it to your local authorities as any fire that develops will spread rapidly in these conditions.

A cold front will move into Texoma late tomorrow. Winds overnight will be out of the north at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher. While this front will tap into some colder Canadian air, it won’t be a drastic drop in temperatures. Morning temperatures Thursday will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. More seasonable highs are expected Thursday. Many will rise into the mid 50s and north winds will calm to 5 to 15mph. We’ll start out the day with mostly sunny skies but will end under mostly cloudy conditions.

Breezy southeast winds return on Friday which will result in a mini warming trend. Highs will be in the low 60s. Look for mostly sunny skies and southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Another disturbance will bring a cold front through the viewing area midday Saturday. Some models are suggesting a cold rain but with colder air to the north, some snow may mix in. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Breezy northwest winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

