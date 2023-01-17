Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Teen charged with murder in death of 15-year-old girl

Police in Ohio made an arrest in connection to the killing of 15-year-old DeAsia Green.
Police in Ohio made an arrest in connection to the killing of 15-year-old DeAsia Green.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The Toledo Police Department said they had made an arrest in connection to the killing of 15-year-old DeAsia Green.

According to the police department, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy last week. He has been charged with murder and felonious assault.

On Jan. 9, police reported finding DeAsia’s body in an alley.

Toledo police said DeAsia was a “habitual runaway.” However, investigators said the teen’s parents reported her missing earlier in the month after they realized something different about her recent disappearance.

Her parents gave a police search team information they had received, which led detectives to where the area Green’s body was found.

Investigators confirmed DeAsia is the daughter of an unsolved homicide victim from 2010, DeAndre Green. His case was highlighted last year for WTVG’s Case Files.

Police said DeAsia’s death has nothing to do with DeAndre’s death.

While police have made an arrest, officers have yet to release any further details regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a reward for information on Athena Brownfield.
Search for Athena Brownfield becomes recovery operation
Authorities executed a warrant to search the home where she lives.
OSBI executes search warrant in Athena Brownfield investigation
The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc...
Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital
LPD investigating early morning shooting
UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation

Latest News

In the court documents charging Ivon Adams with first degree murder and child neglect,...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
The first hybrid Corvette is also the fastest accelerating model ever.
Fastest Corvette ever is gas-electric hybrid
Chevrolet is celebrating Corvette's 70th birthday with an electrified version of the storied...
New electrified Corvette is the quickest one yet
The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,”...
Madonna announces upcoming ‘The Celebration Tour’
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking