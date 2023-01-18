Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges

Facing 2 child neglect charges
Alysia Adams, one of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, has had her bond amount set in a Caddo County courtroom.(Caddo County Jail)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has had her bond amount set in a Caddo County courtroom.

Alysia Adams has been charged with two counts of child neglect in connection to the death of Athena. Her husband, Ivon, has been charged with her murder.

On Tuesday, a judge set her bond at $500,000.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 23, but a January 26 hearing on a motion made by her lawyers is also scheduled according to online court records.

