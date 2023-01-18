Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has had her bond amount set in a Caddo County courtroom.

Alysia Adams has been charged with two counts of child neglect in connection to the death of Athena. Her husband, Ivon, has been charged with her murder.

On Tuesday, a judge set her bond at $500,000.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 23, but a January 26 hearing on a motion made by her lawyers is also scheduled according to online court records.

