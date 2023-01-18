Cyril residents left heartbroken by details of Athena’s death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The community of Cyril is heartbroken after new court filings allege violent details in the final moments of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

Both of her former caretakers, Alysia and Ivon Adams, are in police custody. An arrest affidavit said Alysia told police that her husband beat Athena and then punched her three times in the chest at their home in Cyril at around midnight on Christmas.

She also said Ivon buried Athena near their old home in Rush Springs.

Brooke Kelley helped with the search efforts and said she’s upset with the news.

“I’m heartbroken for her and her sister, and not only them but the four kids that are ultimately going to be missing their mom and dad,” said Kelley.

Kelley said the important part now is to be there for Athena’s sister.

“The community has really banded together and especially now that we know Athena is not coming home, that REDACTED has a lot of moms in this town, we are all going to band together and make sure she’s taken care of,” she said.

Tracey Roberts also helped with the search efforts. He had hoped that Athena would be found but hopes this serves as a lesson to all.

“That first day when everything got mentioned, the way this whole town, everybody was out on these streets looking. I hope that it doesn’t get to that point, where we have to be looking but that people start noticing the little stuff and something can be said sooner before it’s too late,” said Roberts.

Like many other parents, Roberts is shocked by the violent details in the arrest affidavit released this morning.

“We have 6 of our own, I just don’t understand how someone can do something like that to a child,” he said.

Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona on January 12th and is still waiting to be extradited back to Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.