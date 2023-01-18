Digital literacy classes being held at Lawton Public Library

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wednesday was the second day for the Digital Literacy Learning Workshops at the Lawton Public Library.

These workshops are held by Connected Nation as a way to help share computer, internet, and mobile device basics with the community.

In the workshops, participants learn to use and become comfortable using devices on a daily basis.

Connected Nation’s Director of Local and Regional Planning Molly Weiner said digital literacy is about more than just having access to the internet.

“For us we know that having access to the internet is not gonna be enough to close the digital divide,” Weiner said. “People really need to know how to use their devices, they need to feel confident about it, and so that’s what these digital skils classes are really all about.”

Weiner said these trainings are especially important in keeping senior citizens connected.

If you missed the first two days of the workshop, you have one more chance to attend.

The last session will be held Thursday, January 19th at the Lawton Public Library. The first session starts at 2 p.m. and will cover web conferencing. Registration is required.

If you’re interested in registering, you can find more information on the Lawton Public Library Website underneath their ‘events and classes’ tab.

