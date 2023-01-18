Expert Connections
Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide

Anderson is facing a second charge in a different homicide
In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body...
In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body was found near the intersection of SW 6th and Highway 277.(CCDC)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A guilty verdict has been issued in a 2021 south Lawton murder.

In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body was found near the intersection of SW 6th and Highway 277.

PREVIOUS STORY | UPDATE: Identities of victim, suspect released in Lawton homicide

Anderson was arrested days later and charged with first degree murder.

On Wednesday, Judge Emmitt Tayloe announced a guilty verdict in Anderson’s trial. He is being held in the Comanche County Detention Center until he is formally sentenced on March 22.

Meanwhile, Anderson has a second case pending for being an accessory to a second murder which happened the same weekend at a northwest Lawton gas station.

PREVIOUS STORY | UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in deadly Lawton shooting

His next court appearance is scheduled for May in that case.

