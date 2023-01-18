Highland Cemetery arch work complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After over a month of work, construction on the Highland Cemetery arch is officially complete.

Construction to replace the mortar on each column began on December 1, it’s been closed since then.

Though the arch is complete, it will not reopen until the streetlight can be replaced, in the meantime, the truck entrance remains at the south end of the cemetery.

The contractor will attend the January 24 Lawton City Council meeting to go over the process of completing the construction.

