Highland Cemetery arch work complete

The entry has been closed since December 1.
By Jarred Burk and Destany Fuller
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After over a month of work, construction on the Highland Cemetery arch is officially complete.

Construction to replace the mortar on each column began on December 1, it’s been closed since then.

Though the arch is complete, it will not reopen until the streetlight can be replaced, in the meantime, the truck entrance remains at the south end of the cemetery.

The contractor will attend the January 24 Lawton City Council meeting to go over the process of completing the construction.

