Lawton Police Department is now investigating the first homicide of 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in a parking lot at the Aces and Eights bar in Lawton.

The Lawton Police Department is now investigating its first homicide of 2023.

Officer Chris Blessing says an officer responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots at Aces & Eights lounge on NW Cache road at around 2:30 this morning.

“When officers arrived they did locate one individual in the parking lot and he was pronounced deceased,” Blessing said.

Blessing said police currently have no suspects, and are asking the public to contact them with any information.

“It’s vital for our investigation, even if you think your tip might not lead anywhere let us figure that out, please. Because you hearing something you seeing something to you might not be that much information but for us that could break the case for us,” Blessing said.

LPD could not confirm if Aces & Eights was open at 2:30 in the morning but they say in Lawton, bars are supposed to close at 2 am.

“They should be closed down by 2 am, any time after that they are in violation of the ordinance,” Blessing said.

Police have not yet named the victim in the shooting.

This is the first homicide this year, but it’s actually the second one to take place at this location in the last few months. 34-year-old Louis Lipscomb was killed here on November 5th, 2022 and like this case, there are no suspects yet.

