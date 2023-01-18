‘Legacy of the Warrior’ luncheon rescheduled for March

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk and Destany Fuller
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Legacy of the Warrior” luncheon has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 9th.

It will begin at 11 a.m. at the Patriot Club on Fort Sill, and will feature speakers from the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Nations.

Additionally, the KCA Vets color guard, native drummers and more will be in attendance.

While you watch and listen, you can also enjoy an all-you-can-eat Indian Taco buffet for just $12.

