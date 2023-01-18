Okla. AG asking for more time between executions

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a motion with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals requesting more time between seven pending executions in the state.

The State has performed four executions over the last five months, and has 21 pending.

“As is to be expected, DOC leadership and personnel have continuously sought to learn and improve during the process,” states the Jan. 17 filing. “One aspect that has become clear over time is that the current pace of executions is unsustainable in the long run, as it is unduly burdening the DOC and its personnel. This is especially true given the extensive and intensive nature of the training DOC personnel undergo to prepare for each execution.”

If the motion is granted, it would push back, by 60 days, executions scheduled for Richard Eugene Glossip, Jemaine Monteil Cannon, Anthony Castillo Sanchez, Phillip Dean Hancock, James Chandler Ryder, Michael Dewayne Smith and Wade Greely Lay.

Gentner’s office said he spoke victim’s families before filing the motion and “does not take lightly” the request.

